Salah breaks Liverpool Champions League scoring record in draw

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds completed their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were already assured of top spot coming into the game and they began in perfect fashion as Egypt international Salah ran clear and poked home after just 55 seconds, reports the BBC.

It was the quickest goal the team had scored in the Champions League and on a night of numerous records for the much-changed visitors, Salah’s strike was his 22nd in the competition, surpassing club legend Steven Gerrard.

Summer signing Diogo Jota forced Midtjylland goalkeeper Jesper Hansen into smart saves via a flicked effort and another drive from the angle, while Divock Origi side-footed wide from an unmarked position.

Evander rattled the crossbar with a thunderous strike as the hosts piled on the pressure in the second half and they claimed a deserved point through Alexander Scholz’s confident penalty.

Serie A side Atalanta clinched second place in Group H with a 1-0 win at Ajax, who drop into the Europa League, while Danish champions Midtjylland finish bottom.

And Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee around the centre circle in an anti-racism message before the restart of their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Neymar scored a hat-trick as PSG won the game 5-1 to top their group.

The match was abandoned on Tuesday at 0-0 after the fourth official was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Both sets of players walked off the pitch, with the game delayed by a day.

It restarted with a Basaksehir free-kick in the 14th minute.

Webo – who had been sent off – was allowed to take his place on the away bench, with his red card suspended while UEFA investigates the whole incident.

A new set of officials were in charge, with Dutchman Danny Makkelie appointed referee.

Both sets of players and the officials – who also took a knee during the Champions League anthem – wore ‘no to racism’ T-shirts in the warm-up, with anti-racism banners in the stands.

