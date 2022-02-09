Salah could face Leicester, Mane yet to arrive England

Mohamed Salah is available for Liverpool’s game with Leicester City on Thursday but fellow forward Sadio Mane will not be as he celebrates winning the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane’s Senegal beat Salah’s Egypt on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon. Salah is back in Merseyside but Mane is due to fly back on Wednesday night having been allowed to go to Senegal to celebrate their first major trophy.

“Pretty much the first thing Mo told me was ‘I’m ready’,” said Jurgen Klopp. “He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster. He had a little recoverysessiononTuesdayandwe willseehowhefeelsonWednesday.”

On Mane, who scored the winning kick in the shootout, the Liverpool manager said: “It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal.

“We respect that a lot and would never consider calling back him from there. Let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.”

