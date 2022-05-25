Sports

Salah: I will be at Liverpool next season

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he will be at Anfield next season “for sure” but would not be drawn over whether he will sign a new contract.

Salah’s deal ends in June 2023, leading to speculation he could be sold if he did not sign a new one as he would leave on a free in a year’s time, reports the BBC.

When asked about his future before Saturday’s Champions League final, he said: “I don’t want to talk about that.

“I just want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] with the trophy.”

The Egypt striker, 29, added: I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish.

“I am staying next season for sure.”

Salah from Roma in 2017 and has scored 156 goals in 253 games for Liverpool.

He has helped the club win the Premier League in 2019-20, the 2019 Champions League, the FA Cup and League Cup this season plus the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

In March Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was up to Salah whether he signed a new contract.

The former Chelsea forward has previously said he wants to stay but that his future is in Liverpool’s hands and he is not asking for “crazy stuff”.

On Sunday Liverpool were beaten to the league by a point by Manchester City, ending their hopes of a quadruple that is unprecedented in England.

Saturday’s match against Real Madrid in Paris will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final which the Spanish side won 3-1, with Salah going off injured in the first half after a controversial incident with Sergio Ramos.

“I’m very motivated, motivated through the roof, after what happened last time [2018 final] and Sunday – everyone is motivated for this,” Salah said.

“We fight for this and everyone is excited.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, the award organisers Group L’Equipe have confirmed. The decision comes after consultation with the group stakeholders, who decided that the conditions under which the award is usually handed out could not be met this year, reports Sky Sports. Near worldwide stoppages because of the coronavirus – […]
Sports

Sports Festival: FG readyto rescue Edo – Minister

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

The Federal Government may come to the assistance of Edo State towards hosting the 20th National Sports Festival expected to take place in Benin City from February 14th to 28th.   Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made the revelation at the just concluded 2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race in Abuja at the weekend. […]
Sports

EXCITEMENT AS 2021/22 FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS-OFF ON GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2021/22 football season is here and football fans across Nigeria can bank on GOtv to bring all the matches to their TV screens as clubs in the most exciting divisions on the continent battle for honours. GOtv Max customers will enjoy a robust broadcast of the La Liga and Serie A matches including select […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica