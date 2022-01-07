Salah, Kerr on Best FIFA Player of the Year shortlists

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr are among the Best FIFA Football Awards’ player of the year nominees.

Salah is on the men’s shortlist with Paris St-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, reports the BBC.

Kerr has been nominated with Barcelona pair Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas in the women’s category.

The winners will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on January 17.

Egypt international Salah is currently the Premier League’s top scorer, with 16 goals, having finished second to Harry Kane last season, while Australia forward Kerr helped Chelsea retain the Women’s Super League title in 2021 and reach the Champions League final.

The awards are voted for by international managers, captains of international teams, journalists and fans.

Lewandowski won the men’s award in 2020, while England and Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze won the women’s.

Tottenham’s Erik Lamela is on the shortlist for the Fifa Puskas Award, which recognises the best goal in world football during the year, after his ‘rabona’ finish in the north London derby against Arsenal last March.

Best women’s player

• Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/Barcelona)

• Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

• Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

Best men’s player

• Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

• Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona/Paris St-Germain)

• Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Best women’s coach

• Lluis Cortes (Spain/Barcelona)

• Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea)

• Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/Dutch national team/English national team)

Best men’s coach

• Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City)

• Roberto Mancini (Italy/Italian national team)

• Thomas Tuchel (Germany/Chelsea)

Best women’s goalkeeper

• Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

• Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon)

• Stephanie Labbe (Canada/FC Rosengard/Paris Saint-Germain)

Best men’s goalkeeper

• Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain)

• Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Chelsea)

• Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Fifa Puskas Award

• Erik Lamela – Tottenham (v Arsenal, 14 March)

• Patrik Schick – Czech Republic (v Scotland, 14 June)

• Mehdi Taremi – Porto (v Chelsea, 13 April)

