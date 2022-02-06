Sports

Salah, Senegal target first AFCON title

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya with Agency report Comment(0)

It will be time to seek for first Africa Cup of Nations title for two powerhouse in Africa as Egypt faceoff against Senegal in the final of the 33rd edition of the continent showpiece.

 

Despite Egypt alredy winning record seven titles, Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, is yet to get hold of the trophy while having plying in two finals, Senegal lso re yet to win Africa’s biggest title.

 

Anywhere it goes, a Liverpool star will be lifting the trophy on Sunday as it is going to be a attle between Salah and Sadio Mane. The Teranga Lions have lost both finals they have played, in 2002 and 2019, while Egypt are  looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

 

The spotlight will fall on two stars of the P r e m i e r L e a g u e , but the two sides have had contrasting paths to the final, which will be played in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde. Egypt and Senegal had already been drawn to face each other in March in a two-legged playoff for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar, but continental silverware is at stake first.

 

Mane has scored three goals and set up another two in Senegal’s run despite suffering a concussion in the last 16, while Salah has two goals and one assist. Senegal had a slow start to their campaign, topping their group despite only scoring one goal.

 

Mane’s 97th-minute penalty was enough to secure an opening win over Zimbabwe, and goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi followed. Egypt lost their first match against Nigeria but progressed after 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea top after late goals; Leeds, Wolves win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Norwich claim first point as Everton hold Man United Chelsea scored two late goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat Southampton and move top of the Premier League. Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell struck in the final six minutes after Saints had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal […]
Sports

Lawal, Abbas Mohamed hail Kaduna Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two Olympians, Garba Lawal and Abbas Mohammed, has heaped praises on the government of Kaduna State led by the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for deeming it fit to organize a marathon race for the state.   The governor at the weekend reiterated his commitment to youths and infrastructure development while assuring the sustainability of the marathon. […]
Sports

Shaibu: Festival’ll restore Edo’s sporting heritage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Phillip Shaibu has said here that the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) is essentially an opportunity to relaunch the state’s rich sporting heritage. Known as the Heartbeat of the Nation, Edo in the past was noted for its unrivalled sporting facilities as well as producing some of the best sporting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica