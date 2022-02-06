It will be time to seek for first Africa Cup of Nations title for two powerhouse in Africa as Egypt faceoff against Senegal in the final of the 33rd edition of the continent showpiece.

Despite Egypt alredy winning record seven titles, Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, is yet to get hold of the trophy while having plying in two finals, Senegal lso re yet to win Africa’s biggest title.

Anywhere it goes, a Liverpool star will be lifting the trophy on Sunday as it is going to be a attle between Salah and Sadio Mane. The Teranga Lions have lost both finals they have played, in 2002 and 2019, while Egypt are looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

The spotlight will fall on two stars of the P r e m i e r L e a g u e , but the two sides have had contrasting paths to the final, which will be played in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde. Egypt and Senegal had already been drawn to face each other in March in a two-legged playoff for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar, but continental silverware is at stake first.

Mane has scored three goals and set up another two in Senegal’s run despite suffering a concussion in the last 16, while Salah has two goals and one assist. Senegal had a slow start to their campaign, topping their group despite only scoring one goal.

Mane’s 97th-minute penalty was enough to secure an opening win over Zimbabwe, and goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi followed. Egypt lost their first match against Nigeria but progressed after 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

