Sports

Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation over his Liverpool future by signing a new three-year contract with the club. The Egyptian had been set to enter the final year of his current deal, but has now put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2025. The 30-year-old becomes the highest-paid player in Reds history, reward for five years of stellar service since joining from Roma in 2017.

Salah’s new deal was described only as “a long-term contract” in Liverpool’s official announcement, but GOAL understands it is a three-year deal, which will see him become the best-paid player at the club by some distance. The exact figures are unclear, and unlikely to be disclosed by either side at this stage, but it is understood that Salah’s salary now places among the Premier League’s highest earners.

It brings to an end a lengthy and at-times fraught negotiation, with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, Liverpool co-owner Mike Gordon and new sporting director Julian Ward having thrashed out a compromise. Issa, indeed, was the man to deliver the first hint of a breakthrough on Friday afternoon, tweeting what has become a trademark ‘cry laughing’ emoji, which was soon responded to by Liverpool’s official account. A few minutes later came confirmation, Salah signing of a short, poolside video with the words every Liverpool fan had been so desperate to hear. “Salah stays!”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool face Chelsea in early title showdown, Arsenal aim to stop rot at Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool and Chelsea face off in the first heavyweight clash between title contenders of the Premier League season, while Arsenal aim to get off the mark when they visit Manchester City on Saturday. Arsenal suffered at the hands of Chelsea last weekend as Romelu Lukaku scored on his second debut in a 2-0 win […]
Sports

Report: Man City’s Messi contract could include New York City FC clause

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City are weighing up offering Lionel Messi a long-term contract that would see him move to partner club New York City FC after three years in the Premier League, several sources have told ESPN. They could also offer Messi the chance to become an ambassador for the City Football Group, the holding company that owns a number of […]
Sports

FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica