Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation over his Liverpool future by signing a new three-year contract with the club. The Egyptian had been set to enter the final year of his current deal, but has now put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2025. The 30-year-old becomes the highest-paid player in Reds history, reward for five years of stellar service since joining from Roma in 2017.

Salah’s new deal was described only as “a long-term contract” in Liverpool’s official announcement, but GOAL understands it is a three-year deal, which will see him become the best-paid player at the club by some distance. The exact figures are unclear, and unlikely to be disclosed by either side at this stage, but it is understood that Salah’s salary now places among the Premier League’s highest earners.

It brings to an end a lengthy and at-times fraught negotiation, with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, Liverpool co-owner Mike Gordon and new sporting director Julian Ward having thrashed out a compromise. Issa, indeed, was the man to deliver the first hint of a breakthrough on Friday afternoon, tweeting what has become a trademark ‘cry laughing’ emoji, which was soon responded to by Liverpool’s official account. A few minutes later came confirmation, Salah signing of a short, poolside video with the words every Liverpool fan had been so desperate to hear. “Salah stays!”

