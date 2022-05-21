Salah, Son set sights on Golden Boot

No doubt, much of the attention will be on who emerges as the champions on the last day of the season in the English Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester City but the race for the Golden Boot is also as equally thrilling. It looks like a two-horse race between Muhamed Salah of Liverpool who has 22 goals and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son who has racked up 21 strikes. However, it is instructive to note that Cristiano Ronaldo is not far behind; he has 18 goals to his name for Manchester United and in football nothing is impossible, the Portuguese may shockingly nick it at the last lap.

It has been an incredible season for Salah; after narrowly losing the Golden Boot to Harry Kane last season, the Egyptian came back strongly this term. He has been at the heart of the quadruple dream of the Reds, powering Jurgen Klopp’s side to the FA Cup, and Carabao Cup and on the verge of snatching the Premier League title from Man City. The Reds are also playing in the final of the Champions League against Real Madrid. At a time during the season, no one looked like a better player than Salah in the world with incredible performances, especially in the first half of the campaign. His goals against Watford and Manchester City are in contention for the goal of the season; he scored a heart-breaking hat trick at Old Trafford all happening last October.

He would have been out of sight in the race if he hadn’t hit a drought that spanned nine matches but Salah who may miss Liverpool’s clash with Wolves this weekend, can hope Son does not score more than one goal at Norwich on the last day so that he can clinch his third Golden Boot.

Son has been operating under the shadow of Kane for many years, helping the Englishman to three Golden Boots in the process. But now seems to be his term to shine. Son scored the winner against Manchester City on the opening weekend, recently netted a hat-trick at Villa, and recorded doubles against Leicester and West Ham. None of Son’s 20 goals have come via the penalty spot. Meanwhile, Son’s strike partner Kane promised to help the Korean win the boot if that would also mean they would pick the Champions League ticket. “We’ll have to wait to see what happens,” Kane said.

“Sonny has been fantastic for us, another goal tonight, we’ve got another important game on Sunday that I’m sure he’ll be ready for. “Hopefully we can win him the Golden Boot, that’ll be nice but of course, he knows and we know that the three points are the most important thing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...