Salako-Oyedele tasks Muslims on poverty reduction

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has urged wealthy Muslim faithful to take people out of poverty and not just feeding them once a week. Speaking at the inaugural launch of Magodo Phase II Muslim Association in Lagos State,Salako-Oyedele, urged the association go beyond feeding the poor once in a week and and take them out of poverty ,saying that feed someone once a week is good but not sufficient to end poverty. This, she said could be achieved faster when by investing more in education of the people. She said: “I want the association to take people out of poverty and not just feeding them once a week.

If you feed somebody once a week, what will they do for the remaining six days of the week?Do they just go to other associations and beg for food? We have to standardise Islamiyah so that Muslim children can have good Islamic education, while we also make sure they get the best Western education.

She encouraged Muslims to actively involve in the political affairs of the country rather than remaining passive and blaming politicians for the country’s policies. According to her, it was wrong for Muslims to sit on the fence to criticise and lament about the situation in the country when they could be active participants in the political affairs of the country.

On his part, Chairman of the association, Alhaji Isiaq Olayinka Sanni, urged the association to embark on important programmes and projects that would have a lasting and meaningful impact on the Muslim community in Lagos State beyond perimeter of Magodo Phase II.

