Islam

Salako-Oyedele tasks Muslims on poverty reduction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Salako-Oyedele tasks Muslims on poverty reduction

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has urged wealthy Muslim faithful to take people out of poverty and not just feeding them once a week. Speaking at the inaugural launch of Magodo Phase II Muslim Association in Lagos State,Salako-Oyedele, urged the association go beyond feeding the poor once in a week and and take them out of poverty ,saying that feed someone once a week is good but not sufficient to end poverty. This, she said could be achieved faster when by investing more in education of the people. She said: “I want the association to take people out of poverty and not just feeding them once a week.

If you feed somebody once a week, what will they do for the remaining six days of the week?Do they just go to other associations and beg for food? We have to standardise Islamiyah so that Muslim children can have good Islamic education, while we also make sure they get the best Western education.

She encouraged Muslims to actively involve in the political affairs of the country rather than remaining passive and blaming politicians for the country’s policies. According to her, it was wrong for Muslims to sit on the fence to criticise and lament about the situation in the country when they could be active participants in the political affairs of the country.

On his part, Chairman of the association, Alhaji Isiaq Olayinka Sanni, urged the association to embark on important programmes and projects that would have a lasting and meaningful impact on the Muslim community in Lagos State beyond perimeter of Magodo Phase II.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Group Calls for caution on religious houses, schools’ reopening

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Pristine Cactus Foundation, PCF, a faith-based non-governmental organisation has called for caution in reopening of schools and religious centres, while aslo demanding for justice for all victims of rape and all forms of gender-based violence across the country in the face of increase in cases of COVID-19. The group commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for suspending […]
Islam

Muslim students suspend Twitter use, task others to obey authorities

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has asked its area councils, branches, and professional fora in local governments, schools, and higher institutions across Lagos State to suspend the use of Twitter for publicity and other operations. The Amir (president) of the MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, made this known in a press statement on Tuesday. The organisation’s […]
Islam

80 scholars, Imams discuss COVID-19, climate change

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

NO fewer than 80 ulama and imams have converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID-19 and climate change.   At the opening of a twoday workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica