Salami Bolatito Elizabeth of Zanzee Spa Beauty, Style offers succour to less privileged persons

Beauty therapist and CEO, Zanzee Spa Beauty and Style Salami Bolatito Elizabethi has urged young and upcoming beauty entrepreneurs to work hard and press forward towards the mark of excellence.

For Salami Bolatito Elizabeth, there is no short cut to success in the dynamic world of fashion business, stressing tjat to hit the top, one must be ready to take the steady and necessary steps of walking up the ladder.

The founder of Zanzee Spa Beauty and Style said: “There’s absolutely no shame in working hard to get to where you want to be. Never be ashamed or embarrassed to struggle. One day, your hustle will pay off. Appreciate where you are in the journey even if it’s not where you want to. I work very hard for a reason and a good cause and every day and night, I pray to God for strength and grace.

“To succeed, it takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Those are some of the attributes a queen who dominates her world must possess.”

That said, the fashion icon explained the reason women should learn to dress smartly wearing short attires.

“Short dresses are a woman’s best friend, heat friendly considering how hot this our country is. They are very easy and comfortable to wear and are also elegant. So get one of our elegant short dress today and you won’t regret it.

“Learn to combine your beauty with intelligence, then match both with your hustle and trust in God! The result will wow you,” she noted.

The CEO of Zanzee spa beauty and style, a spa and skincare service business and exclusive ready-to-wear and Abaya boutique, in an explosive interview with journalists a few days ago spoke on why hers is a unique brand.

“Zanzee Spa, Beauty and Style offers nothing but the very best of beauty and skincare products and services from around the world. You can count on us to offer authentic and quality products at any time. Besides, we set the pace in the sector. We are very innovative and resourceful such that we don’t imitate, but instead, provide exclusive top-of-the-range beauty and fashion products,” Salami Bolatito Elizabeth explained.

She continued: “Zanzee spa beautyn style have served a whole range of society’s creme de la creme and they keep coming back to us because of our excellent customer service. We treat each customer like royalty.”

On what to expect in order to make it in the industry, Salami stated: “Nigerians appreciate looking good and they can go an extra mile to take care of themselves and their outlook. What that means is, the beauty and style sector is a fertile ground for business, provided you are ready to offer quality.”

