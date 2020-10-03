Salami charges govt, operators on creating tourism awareness

Nigerian government, tourism ministry, agencies and parastatals as well as operators have been called upon to create tourism awareness and educate Nigerians on the transformative impact of tourism on rural communities through the observance of tourism awareness campaigns in all the local government areas of the country.

This charged was given by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dvine Travels and Tours Bureau Limited and Dvine Tour Brokers Limited, Otunba Olumuyiwa Adebayo Salami, in his message to the Nigerian government and Nigerians during the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day. According to him, the theme of the celebration, ‘Tourism and Rural Development,’ affords the government and Nigerians the opportunity to highlight the unique role that tourism plays in providing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.

‘‘As we re-imagine our tourism product in these uncertain times, the focus on rural development seems quite timely. Tourism in rural areas will provide opportunity for recovery, as these communities seek to recuperate from the harsh economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. He lamented that Nigerian government at all levels has failed to use tourism as a tool to develop the rural communities. ‘‘The federal and the state governments do not have a strong commitment to our rural communities, initiating policies and programmes that will promote sustainable economic growth and social inclusiveness,” said Salami.

He, therefore, charged them to focus more in this area by coming with the right policies and initiatives, even as he suggested that: ‘‘Some of the initiatives include, the Agrilinkages Exchange (ALEX) platform, which has to be set up to facilitate the purchase and exchange of goods between farmers and buyers within the hotel industry. This is aimed at increasing the use of local produce in tourism enterprises, thereby supporting the national thrust to reduce imports.’’

He further stated that: “As a destination, Nigeria has to encourage rural development through the state to achieve community based tourism. Community involvement is the cornerstone of sustainable tourism development. Furthermore, community based tourism is the only accessible tool to the states to provide jobs and create for more revenue from rural commu- Salami nities.”

