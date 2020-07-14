News Top Stories

Salami panel grills Magu, EFCC officials again

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the allegation of corruption against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, continued its assignment yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

 

Magu and other senior officials of the EFCC were again quizzed at yesterday’s sitting as the Justice Ayo Salami chaired panel tried to establish the veracity of the various allegations levelled against them.

 

As it had done in the past one week, the panel sat behind closed doors and journalists were neither allowed to cover the proceeding nor were they briefed on the outcome.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the committee will also continue in the same way today.

 

The embattled suspended anti-corruption czar has been appearing before the panel on a daily basis since last week Monday when he was arrested by security operatives, brought to the panel and subsequently remanded in police custody.

 

The panel which began sitting three weeks ago was only able to compel Magu to appear before it last week.

 

It could be recalled that last Thursday, the panel grilled the EFCC Secretary, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede and the “Magu Boys”, a special squad of operatives allegedly loyal to the ex-agency’s boss.

 

In a petition before the panel, the Magu Boys were accused of committing several atrocities — including blackmailing and extorting suspects, appropriating exhibits to themselves and selling off forfeited or seized assets without remitting the proceeds to government coffers.

