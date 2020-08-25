News

Salami Panel: I didn’t procure witnesses against anybody – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that he did not procure witnesses to testify against anybody before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

 

The panel is probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu. Malami, in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his media aide yesterday in Abuja, said he was not saddled with any responsibility to procure witnesses for the panel, nor did he conspire to witch-hunt anybody.

 

He said the attention of the office of the minister was drawn to a flimsy allegation’ made by one Victor Giwa, Esq alleging that he connived with one Mr Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him for refusing to testify against Magu before the Justice Salami-led panel. He, however, dismissed the allegation asfictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers as Malami never discussed such an issue with the said Giwa.

 

“The Honourable Attorney- General never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor did he ask anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu. “He did not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu and is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.”

 

He added that the Attorney- General was never a member of the panel, nor does not fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.

 

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers who want to court unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Minister.

