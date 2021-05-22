Salami, Zanzee beauty spa CEO, unveils short dress collection

Beauty therapist and entrepreneur, Salami Bolatito Elizabeth has said that women are expected to naturally fall in love with short dresses.

The fair, beautiful fashion entrepreneur and the brains behind, zanzeespabeautynstyle, made this known when showcasing her latest short dress collection.

“Short dresses are a woman’s best friend, heat friendly considering how hot this our country is, very easy and comfortable to wear, also elegant. So get one of our elegant short dress today, you won’t regret it. Learn to combine your beauty with intelligence then match both with your hustle and trust in God! The result will wow you,” she stated.

Salami, the CEO of zanzeespabeautynstyle, a spa and skincare service business and exclusive ready-to-wear and Abaya boutique, explained why her brand is a household name.

“Zanzee Spa, Beauty and Style offers nothing but the very best of beauty and skincare products and services from around the world. You can count on us to offer authentic and quality products at any time. Besides, we set the pace in the sector. We are very innovative and resourceful such that we don’t imitate, but instead, provide exclusive top-of-the-range beauty and fashion products,” she explained.

Continuing, she further stated: “zanzeespabeautynstyle have served a whole range of society’s creme de la creme and they keep coming back to us because of our excellent customer service. We treat each customer like royalty.”

To aspiring entrepreneurs, she counselled: “There’s absolutely no shame in working hard to get where you want to be! Never be ashamed or embarrassed to struggle. One day your hustle will pay off. Appreciate where you are in the journey even if it’s not where you want to. I work very hard for a reason and a good cause so every day and night. I pray to God for strength and grace!

“To succeed, it takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Those are some of the attributes a queen who dominates in her world must possess.”

On running a beauty business in Nigeria, Salami said: “Nigerians appreciate looking good and they can go an extra mile to take care of themselves and their outlook. What that means is, the beauty and style sector is a fertile ground for business, provided you are ready to offer quality.”

