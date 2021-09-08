Metro & Crime

Salary arrears: 3 ABSU lecturers die same day

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

Hardship associated with the many months of nonpayment of salaries has reportedly claimed the lives of three Abia State University, Uturu, lecturers same day.

 

Consequently, the University community has been thrown into apprehension and mourning following the incident. Upon investigation, a university source said the lecturers, Prof. A. I. Nwabughuogu of History/International Relations Department, Dr. D.  S. Okoroigwe of Geography/ Planning Department and Dr Osince Okike of Political Science, all died on Friday.

 

However, the causes of their deaths have yet to be medically ascertained as at press time.

 

The source noted that the deaths may not be unconnected with the many months’ salary arrears owed the lecturers which he said had brought untold hardship to many lecturers in the school. He said, “We are being owed more than seven months’ salaries; the last time (we were paid) was January 2021.”

 

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abia State University, Dr Victor Nkemdirim, confirmed the three deaths, describing the situation as unfortunate. Efforts to reach a spokesperson for the varsity, Chijioke Nwogu, proved abortive, as his telephone line did not connect.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

