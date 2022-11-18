Salary Arrears: JAC begs govt to pay

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Aba yesterday pleaded with the state government to offset the 23 months salary arrears owed workers of the institution to avoid further elongated strike. New Telegraph gathered that the workers resumed their suspended strike earlier this month following government’s failure to keep to its promises on offsetting the salary arrears. It was also gathered that the recent strike by the workers is coming after Abia government paid the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) a bulk of seven months salary which stretches from March to September 2022 and failed to reciprocate same for other unions.

The other unions, which included; Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) on the 4th of November resumed their suspended strike. Other health workers in ABSUTH apart from ARD suspended their three months strike and went back to work in March 2022 due to government’s plea and promise to pay off all the accumulated arrears of 23 months salary.

The ARD were on strike between March and October 2022, following which government paid them seven months salaries, whereas other health workers that resumed duty since March 2022 were paid only one month. This eventually led to the resumption of the suspended strike by the health workers.

