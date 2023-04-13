Salary Crisis: ‘Why wages commission reversed NSITF’s pay structure’

Facts have emerged on why the National Salary and Wages Commission (NSWC) directed Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to revert to Tier 9 salary structure as opposed to Tier 10 salary hitherto in use before 2019. The clarification came on the heels of persistent face-off between NSITF management and staff, represented by Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE). The two had locked horns in dispute over salary, allowance and sundry issues culminating into protests recently. New Telegraph was told that the current salary structure was introduced by the National Salary and Wages Commission in 2019 as replacement for one unilaterally adopted by previous management. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja, NSITF Board Secretary/ General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Ijeoma Okoronkwo, said the old salary scale was not approved by the salary commission. She, in addition, dismissed claims by staff union that management inflated the software platform – E- NISTF to N15 billion, saying the project remained N1.4 billion approved by the President and ratified by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). “NSITF as you may have read, had salary scale they were operating but not approved.

That salary scale was introduced by the former board and management in 2013. “By 2019 when Senator Chris Ngige became the Minister, with all the issues that had followed us for paying ourselves unapproved salary, he took it upon himself, went to the Salaries and Wages Commission to get that salary approved. “From 2019, we have been enjoying approved salary by the Salary and Wages Commission. “Last year, he got approved payment of consequential allowance approved by the President. We have taken that. This is an increase in our salary from where it was in 2019; and we got three years arrears.

“You can’t say we don’t have salary increase. In 2019 we had sal-ary increase and he took it a step further. He made promise to staff union on welfare, that he will work to ensure that we get some further increase in salary. This is because inflation has eaten into every body take home pay.” Mrs. Okoronkwo said both the management, leadership of the union and other committed stakeholders – the National Salary and Wages Commission, Budget Office, the Minister have had series of meetings geared towards resolving all the issues. “We have been having series of meetings with the Salaries and Wages Commission, we have had meetings with the union.

The bottomline remains: no responsible management will pay what they do not have. Union wants jumbo salary. Everybody does. “You know that NSITF is a self funding organisation. We don’t receive subventions from the government. So it will be wrong even when we want to please our union to dip our hands into contributors’ money to pay salary. That’s the bone of contention. “The people who constructed the salary in 2013 did a ten tier salary structure as against the nine tier that existed in the service. The salary commission said as a condition we must revert to tier 9 salary structure before any promotions are done in the Fund or any salary increase. “Union was part of that agreement taken to marry two steps together. That has been signed. We need to revert to the agreement. These people have gotten their promotions, they have been paid the merged salary.

“Management is very open. The welfare of staff is of utmost importance to us. The latest issue on the table is that, we have been asked to operate consolidated salary structure,” she clarified. She debunked allegation that staff pensions were not remitted to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) as claimed by unions. “My pension is being remitted, ditto for others. Every month we receive our alert from our PFAs. I know that in the past -as at 2013, 2014, some of our pensions were not remitted. Subsequent management have been trying to close the gap. “You can’t take it out on this management, they have been remitting.

I don’t want to believe we still have backlog as at now. “This management did not incurred that expense, this management has been remitting all due pension. If we do not remit our PFAs, if I retired today I won’t be able to get my pension. This management is responsible, they are doing that.” On allegation that management awarded N15 billion for the execution of E- NSITF, and had reached an agreement with project consultant for payment of 7.5 per cent for 10 years upward, the Fund’s legal adviser described the N15 billion figure as spurious. “E- NISTF isn’t a replacement for EC4. EC4 is all about data related, this is not a replacement. This is bringing E- Nigeria project down to the level of our organization. It has been done in many other organisations not just limited to the NSITF. “We have the e-Customs, e-NYSC, etc. We are amongst the few organisations that still doing paper work. The e- NISTF will help us to close the drain pipes , shortfall of the payment into contributions and for people who who also connive with consultants to shortchange the Fund. “When you register with us you upload your staff and all that the relevant data. it shortens a lot of drain pipes . It will makes us harness our resources well and put the Fund on a good trajectory.