Salary Deductions: Workers berate Abiodun for reneging on agreement

Workers on Thursday berated Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the non-release of the agreed N1.5 billion first tranche for the payment of their 21- month salary deduction. They lamented that the government is yet to implement the agreement contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with organised labour which necessitated the suspension of their strike in July.

The Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) Chairman Isa Olude and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart Akeem Lasisi condemned the government’s failure to show commitment to implementing the agreements in the MoA three months after. They spoke at the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in Abeokuta.

Workers embarked on an indefinite strike in July over the government’s refusal to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions, non-payment of eight-year statutory leave allowances and breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme among others. Olude, who spoke through the secretary of the Association of Senior Civil Nigeria (ASCSN) Secretary Oluwasegun Adebiyi, accused the government of paying lip service to workers’ welfare.

