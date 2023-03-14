News

Salary Increase: NPA hails MWUN

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has cited the support of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) as a critical success factor in the longdrawn process of securing approval for an increase in the salary of its workers, which had stagnated since 2008. Commenting when he received a letter referenced MWUN/MD/NPA/RFC/23 dated March 6, 2023, signed by the Secretary General of MWUN expressing appreciation to the body for raising the salary of its members, the NPA’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko said: “Breaking the jinx of salary stagnation suffered for over a decade by the Authority’s employees was made possible with the support of the MWUN, and we remain appreciative.” He added: “This critical support from MWUN has buoyed us to intensify our relentless drive towards continuous improvement in the welfare of our esteemed workers in ways not limited to monthly salary alone.”

