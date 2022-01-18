Salary increment’ll elicit dire consequences, FG tells workers

The Federal Government has said workers should be prepared to face the consequences of their request for upward review of minimum wage in the country.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this while responding to the demand by the Joint Trade Union (JTU) at the opening ceremony of the Separate and Joint Meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils in Abuja.

Recalling that Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, had last week agreed that the that the salary of civil servant was nothing to write home about, Yemi- Esan said: “However, he, (the vice president) also put a caveat that by the time we raise the salary of civil servants, they must be ready to sit up and do the work that is expected of them.

“Because there is going to be sanction and consequences, so we need to understand that. The union just wants their needs be given but there is attendant responsibility that comes with increase of salary.

We must look at it also because have to balance it out, if government is ready to pay.”

