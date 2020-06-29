Salary: Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers, saves N672m monthly

F

ollowing its screening exercise to ensure that it meets up with the payment of its workers, Niger State government yesterday said it has discovered over 11,000 ghost workers in the state and would be saving N672 million monthly.

The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil service thereby causing delay in the payment of June salary in the state.

Chairman, Salary Management Committee and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Ibrahim Panti, made the disclosure while giving reasons for the delay in the payment of salaries for the month of June in a radio programme in the state.

According to him, “A list of about 36,000 civil servants was presented to the committee, when we started the screening, we brought it down to 27,000 and again to 25,000 which means about 11,000 are ghost workers.

“During the screening, we discovered different serial numbers with the same BVN, repeated names with different bank accounts and fictitious allowances and salaries”.

He lamented the high level of corruption and its tendencies in the civil service of the state as 98 per cent of allocations goes into salary payment, leaving government with almost nothing for the development of the state, hence the ongoing screening.

Panti, who was optimistic of getting results from the screening, revealed that 30 per cent of each number of the group invited for screening were never seen during the exercise, adding that fake unclaimed certificates were discovered from the exercise.

He said that; “For example, out of 1,000 invited, between 600 to 700 came for the actual screening, while 100 we saw 70 or less, out of 1,451 persons screened, 461 are on hold, 21 of them were retirees and rejected while 259 did not appear for the exercise”.

He assured that those found wanting will surely face the wrath of the law in accordance with civil service rules and regulations as appropriate recommendations would be made to government in the report on financial misappropriation of public funds.

