Salary Padding: RMAFC Officials, IPPIS Unit Under Probe

Some officials of the Revenue Mobili – sation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), including an Assistant Director superintending the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) unit are under probe over alleged salary padding.

New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that the said RMAFC officer, an IPPIS desk officer in charge of staff salary allegedly connived with some workers to pad the salaries of an unspecified number of workers with lower-grade salary structures.

The source said: “The AD in connivance with some staff had been neck deep in the salary padding racket. “The alarm blew up recently when a Level 7 officer whose salary should be in the range of 60,000 plus was paid over N400,000, salary package of Director.

“What happened was, another colleague on the same salary scale saw a pay slip of her colleague with a net pay of over N400,000. He was surprised. “His efforts to extract an explanation about excessive payment was rebuffed by the lady with a padded salary.

He escalated his discovery. A committee was set up.” The RMAFC Chairman Mohammed Shehu confirmed that the commission had identified some culprits and placed them on suspension pending investigations.

He said some workers were found to have manipulated the IPPIS system to pad their salaries above what they are supposed to earn. Shehu said: “If the indicted officials are found culpable of the salary padding allegations, they will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.”

However, the RMAFC did disclose the number or identities of those involved but he emphasised that the commission will not condone such blatant disregard of the civil service rules.

The OAGF in a statement yesterday confirmed it was in receipt of inquiries over alleged “salary padding” on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) involving some unspecified Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The statement said: ” This is to inform the general public that there is no evidence of salary padding before the OAGF at this time; however, the office is aware of a reported breach of the IPPIS third-party payment protocol at an Institute outside Abuja.

“The incident has since been reported to and is being investigated by relevant anticorruption, security and regulatory agencies. In the meantime, a staff suspected to be connected with the breach has been suspended to allow for a thorough investigation.”