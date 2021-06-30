Business

'Salary, pension payments with current allocation difficult'

States that depend heavily on funds they receive monthly from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to help meet their financial obligations may default on salaries and pensions, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. Analysing the latest monthly distribution by FAAC, the financial experts, in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said that with the current reduced levels of FAAC payout, only a small number of states, led by Lagos, which generate significant revenue internally, would be able to meet their spending commitments.

The analysts stated: “The gross monthly distribution by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government and public agencies amounted to N606 billion ($1.48 billion) in June (from May revenue). This was a decline of N11 billion on the previous payout.

“From patchy coverage in the local media, we deduced that the distribution of VAT was marginally higher, and that the take from companies’ income tax, petroleum profit tax (PPT), import duty and oil and gas royalties was lower. State governments received a total of N221 billion, which included N27 billion for those states that benefit from the 13 per cent derivation formula. “The headline figure is made up of N358 billion in gross statutory distribution, N168 billion from the VAT Pool, a N2 billion fx adjustment and an oil and non-oil ‘augmentation’ of N50 billion and N20 billion respectively.

