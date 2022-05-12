Salary Review: RMAFC accuses SGF of stalling process

…says memo unattended to after two years

Efforts by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review the salaries and emoluments of political office holders have been frustrated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Findings by New Telegraph from sources at theCommissionrevealedthat request by the Commission for funds through a memo transmitted to the office of the SGF for the prosecution of the exercise had been abandoned for two years. The sources said lack of funds was the major obstacle for keeping the excercise on hold after the Commission Chairman, Engr. EliasMban, last year, hinted of plans to embark on the review in line with the constitutional mandate of the commission. New Telegraph recalls that there has been public outcry against excessive payout to elected office holders.

Part of RMAFC’s responsibilities is to determine the remuneration appropriate for public and judicial office holders. To carry out the excercise, our correspondent was told RMAFC wrote to SGF two years ago. “The excercise is being hampered by funding. We needfundtoembarkonstakeholders’ consultation; reaching out to past and present Speakers of House of Representatives, state Assemblies; formerpresidentsandothers.

“It will also require comparing with other nations with a similar politcal structure as Nigeria. The commission has written to the SGF to this effect, they are yet to respond,” one of the senior officials told our correspondent in Abuja. Another source collaborated the development, saying “nothing is happening. The commission has written to the SGF, it’s yet to get response. “Theconsultationwilltake a formatof revenueformula; consulting with the relevant stakeholders. “Aspartof theprocess, the Commission will visit Salaries and Wages Commission, collatedatafromNationalBureau of Statistics (NBS) and other relevant agencies.

“We have sent request for funding to the Presidency, no response to that effect yet,” he said. The last review of salary and emoluments for politcal office holders was done in 2007. Considering the enormity of research work to be conducted and analysis to be made, therefrom, in the review of remuneration of the political, public and judicial office holders, the Commission will require a reasonable sum of money outside its budgetary allocation to carry out the exercise successfully. AccordingtotheCommission, the most challenging issue the Commission faces is the abuse by stakeholders at both the national, states and local government levels in the implementation of the approved remuneration package for them. There is a perceived impression by the public that the Commission fixed jumbo pay for them.

This medium established that RMAFC would be conducting two types of reviews – Legislative and Executive arms, anytime fund is made available for the excercise. For legislature, whatever RMAFC determines is final – from the council level to the National Assembly. It is not subject to debate by any legislative house as what the commission determines is final. However, for that of the Executive, it will go into a legislative process. According to the procedure, the legislative arm has tge right to deliberate on executive and judicial aspect but the legislative aspect, whatever the commission has determined is final.

