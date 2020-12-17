Arts & Entertainments

Sales top 3m for Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Just a month after publication, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” is well on its way to becoming the best-selling presidential memoir in modern times.
Crown announced Wednesday that sales have topped 3.3 million copies in the U.S. and Canada, within range of Bill Clinton’s “My Life” and George W. Bush’s “Decision Points,” both of which have sold between 3.5 million and 4 million. “Personal Memoirs of Ulysses Grant” sold hundreds of thousands of copies when published in the 1880s, and remains in print, but there are no precise records of its total sales, reports The Associated Press.
“A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, cover Obama’s election in 2008 and much of his first term. No release date has been set for the second book.
Previous works, written before he became president, include the million sellers “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lady trolled for 5ft 10 inches long hair she hasn’t cut for 15 years

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A woman who calls herself ‘Japan’s Rapunzel’ has been subjected to internet trolling after she revealed that she spent the last 15 years growing out her jaw-dropping locks. Dancer and model Rin Kambe from Tokyo noted in a Facebook post shared on Thursday that she was never permitted to have long hair as a child […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bill Gates, Obama, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, other Twitter accountshackedinbitcoinscam

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam on Wednesday. The official accounts of former US President Barack Obama, Presidential candidate, Joe Biden and music star Kanye West also requested for donations in cryptocurrency. “Everyone is asking me to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Battle of veterans as ‘Two Men and the Rest of Us’ Season 2 premieres

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The stage is set for the battle of veterans as ‘Two Men and the Rest of Us’ Season 2 premieres on November 22, in YouTube. “A veteran-filled comedy show – a web series – that celebrates the twists and turns of our immediate society – “Two Men And The Rest Of Us” Season 2 tells […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: