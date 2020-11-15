Business

Salim, others tasked to build strong institutions in Nigeria

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government agencies have been tasked to build strong institutional frameworks aimed at promoting rapid economic growth.

 

The charge is coming on the heels of the present administration’s efforts to promote a conducive environment to the business community in Nigeria on a sustainable basis.

 

A retired Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Pension and Records in the Office of Head of Service Barrister Sunny Uwanuakwa gave this advice while speaking after his inauguration as the chairman of a 5-man independent committee of distinguished Nigerians charged with reviewing the management practices in the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) with a view to strengthening the standards body for improved service delivery.

 

Uwanuakwa commended the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim on his novel approach towards realising his vision for the organisation and promised to hit the ground running with members of the committee.

 

He promised that the members would endeavour to devote their time and passion to the assignment with a view to delivering on the terms of reference within the time frame given.

 

A member of the committee, Mr. Kabir Wudil, retired Director and former Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the President described the setting up of the committee as an introspection capable of transforming SON towards greater contributions to nation building.

