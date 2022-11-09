Salisu leads Eagles B team to puncture hole in Costa Rica W’Cup preparation

Costa Rica will lock horns with Nigeria at the country’s National Stadium in San Jose in what is the first of Los Ticos’ last two friendly matches before the start of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. In Qatar, Costa Rica will not face any African opposition in the round-robin stage, having been grouped with Spain, Japan, and Germany.

But La Tricolor have resolved to test their wits and might against three-time African champions, the Super Eagles. The Super Eagles will not be in Qatar after losing out on a World Cup ticket to eternal rivals Ghana in the final playoffs. But pride will be at stake for the West Africans as they seek to pad their unpleasant record against North American teams.

The Super Eagles arrived in San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica and the match venue, early Monday morning. The Nigerian delegation comprised of, but not limited to, two coaches and 18 homebased players and have been lodged at Real Intercontinental Hotel, San Jose. In the absence of foreign Super Eagles stars such as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Everton’s Alex Iwobi, and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, coach Salisu Yusuf will look to count on the abilities of the players drawn from clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League. Los Ticos are making their seventh appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and are keen to make an impression similar to 2014 when they reached the quarterfinals before losing out to the Netherlands on penalties. T his current Costa Rican side is not as talented as that 2014 team, but they still boast the experience of PSG’s shotstopper Keylor Navas (PSG), former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, and captain Bryan Ruiz.

