Salisu wants more friendlies for home-based Eagles

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to Mexico in the recent international friendly game, head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League Club Rangers International of Enugu, Salisu Yusuf, has canvassed for international friendlies for the team. Salisu made the statement after the Aiteo Cup round of 32 games involving his team and Nigeria National League side Bayelsa United. He believes the international games will give the locallybased players the opportunity to sell themselves to the world and will also give them the opportunity to challenge for the main team spot. He further refused to comment on his touted return to the national team, saying nothing is official. “Officially not yet but you don’t know what will happen and I will not comment on that,” he confirmed. Salisu was part of the Super Eagles team to Russia 2018 World Cup as an assistant to Gernot Rohr before he was suspended due to some circumstances.
Related Articles
Wolves’ striker, Jimenez, discharged from hospital
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family. The Mexico international needed surgery after a clash of heads with David Luiz in last week’s 2-1 win at Arsenal. Jimenez remained in hospital until Tuesday was discharged with club doctor Matt Perry describing his initial […]
Egbe charges administrators to invest in facilities
The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has advised owners of elite football teams in Nigeria to invest in good facilities for the benefit of the game. Egbe said it was important for players to get used to playing on good surfaces to make them get better with modern tactics in the game. […]
Ancelotti praises Bale, Hazard at Real Madrid unveiling
• Reappointed manager plays down likelihood of major change • Ancelotti says he had ‘zero doubt’ about returning to club When the sixth question was asked at his presentation and another familiar journalist’s face appeared on the screen in front of him, Carlo Ancelotti shot back: “No one has changed in these five years. The only thing […]
