Sports

Salisu wants more friendlies for home-based Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to Mexico in the recent international friendly game, head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League Club Rangers International of Enugu, Salisu Yusuf, has canvassed for international friendlies for the team. Salisu made the statement after the Aiteo Cup round of 32 games involving his team and Nigeria National League side Bayelsa United. He believes the international games will give the locallybased players the opportunity to sell themselves to the world and will also give them the opportunity to challenge for the main team spot. He further refused to comment on his touted return to the national team, saying nothing is official. “Officially not yet but you don’t know what will happen and I will not comment on that,” he confirmed. Salisu was part of the Super Eagles team to Russia 2018 World Cup as an assistant to Gernot Rohr before he was suspended due to some circumstances.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Wolves’ striker, Jimenez, discharged from hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family. The Mexico international needed surgery after a clash of heads with David Luiz in last week’s 2-1 win at Arsenal. Jimenez remained in hospital until Tuesday was discharged with club doctor Matt Perry describing his initial […]
Sports

Egbe charges administrators to invest in facilities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has advised owners of elite football teams in Nigeria to invest in good facilities for the benefit of the game. Egbe said it was important for players to get used to playing on good surfaces to make them get better with modern tactics in the game. […]
Sports

Ancelotti praises Bale, Hazard at Real Madrid unveiling

Posted on Author Reporter

• Reappointed manager plays down likelihood of major change • Ancelotti says he had ‘zero doubt’ about returning to club When the sixth question was asked at his presentation and another familiar journalist’s face appeared on the screen in front of him, Carlo Ancelotti shot back: “No one has changed in these five years. The only thing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica