Salisu wants more friendlies for home-based Eagles

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to Mexico in the recent international friendly game, head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League Club Rangers International of Enugu, Salisu Yusuf, has canvassed for international friendlies for the team. Salisu made the statement after the Aiteo Cup round of 32 games involving his team and Nigeria National League side Bayelsa United. He believes the international games will give the locallybased players the opportunity to sell themselves to the world and will also give them the opportunity to challenge for the main team spot. He further refused to comment on his touted return to the national team, saying nothing is official. “Officially not yet but you don’t know what will happen and I will not comment on that,” he confirmed. Salisu was part of the Super Eagles team to Russia 2018 World Cup as an assistant to Gernot Rohr before he was suspended due to some circumstances.

