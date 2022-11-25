Saliu Mustapha more valuable to people than you, Olokoba slams NILDS DG

Mr. Razaq Olokoba, a former special adviser to the late Governor Muhammad Lawal of Kwara State on Student Affairs and Labour Matters, has berated the Director General of the National Institute of Legislative studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Suleiman, over his comments on the failed return bid of the sitting Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe.

The don, while speaking during the 2022 Press Week organised by the House of Representatives’ Press Corps’, lamented the inability of Oloriegbe to win the APC primaries back to the Legislative Upper Chambers. Recall that Oloriegbe was defeated by Mallam Saliu Mustapha, who holds the Turaki of Ilorin title, by over 50 per cent. Meanwhile, the Professor criticized Kwara state Governor, Abdur-Rahman Abdur- Razaq for supporting Saliu Mustapha to clinch Kwara Central senatorial ticket, saying the ticket was given to a ‘lesser person’ on the basis of his academic credentials. However, reacting to Suleiman’s comments, Olokoba, who is the Convener and National President of Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), said it is ludicrous of the Professor to refer to someone as a lesser human being because of his academic qualifications.

He said: “I was shocked at the comments of the don, who should know better by all standards but has allowed politics to becloud his sense of judgement and perception. “It is understandable that the NILDS DG will want to massage the ego of those who invited him but I had expected that he would do so within the confines of logic. Unfortunately, he went off balance.”

