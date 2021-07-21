Sallah: ACF asks FG to save Nigerians from bandits, kidnappers

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday asked the Federal Government to protect Nigerians from bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and terrorists, saying their activities could cause food crisis in the country. In a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, the body expressed its disappointment that Nigerians are celebrating Sallah with mixed feelings following the security challenges facing the country. The ACF said: “Nigeria is celebrating this Sallah with mixed feelings because of the activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, armed robbers and those who are waging a war to tear the country apart.

“As a result of the sundry activities and the COVID- 19 pandemic, hunger is looming in the dark corner. Prices of foodstuffs are already beyond the common man. “As we celebrate this occasion we urge the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace to return to our beloved country Nigeria. “The Christians and other believers too should join Muslims in praying for the people and government of Nigeria.

This is a call to National duty that goes beyond religious boundaries. “The ACF is worried that farmers, particularly northern farmers, have not had a good farming season last year and this year because of the activities of bandits and terrorists; while frequent clashes have made farming a very frightening and hazardous exercise.” The group also insisted that it’s government’s primary responsibility government is to protect life and property. It said: “The best time to remind the government’s that Eid-El-Adha is here and that they took an oath to protect all the life and property of Nigerians.”

