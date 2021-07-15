News

Sallah: Adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, NEC urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…CBN begins deductions of budget support loans from states’ allocations

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged Nigerians to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines as they celebrate the Sallah festival. The NEC, chaired by the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, gave this counsel after receiving briefings from the Director General if the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the Presidential Villa, yesterday.

Ikweazu told the council that the coronavirus positivity rate had gone up in the country, disclosing that three cases of the Delta variant have now been detected. The NCDC boss reported that the Delta variant is a new variant identified in 103 countries and is 60 per cent more transmissible than the highly infectious Alpha variant which was previously identified. According to a statement issued by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, Ikweazu told the council that despite the low number of cases in the country, the positivity rate had gone up and Lagos State has a larger burden of 70 per cent-80 per cent cases in the country, having recorded an increase in the number of cases in the last 10 weeks.

Ikweazu called for the re-activation and sustained functioning of isolation centres as proactive preparatory measures towards tackling a possible third wave. Chairman of the Ad-hoc panel interfacing with the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, urged more vigilance by the Council with the reported cases of the Delta variants in Lagos state.

Our Reporters



