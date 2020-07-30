Sallah: APC, Kalu, Soun preach peace, religious tolerance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Muslim Ummah on the commemoration of this year’s Eid Kabir. The party urged Nigerians to ensure religious tolerance. The party, in a statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, said the Islamic festival teaches value of sacrifice and selflessness to one another irrespective of our perceived difcationally ferences – religious, tribal, ethnic, political, cultural among others. The statement read in part: “We are all human beings and it’s humane to look out for ourselves, particularly the disadvantaged and less-privileged around us. We must therefore resist and reject divisive elements, who try to spread hate and intolerance instead of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Their intentions are myopic, self-serving, unprogressive and evil. “The APC assures citizens that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is unrelenting in the the fight against corruption in spite of skewed narratives from opposition partisans. The fight against corruption is total and unsparing as recent inquests and prosecutions undertaken by the current government have shown.” In his message, a former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, said that the festive season calls for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

The former governor, while calling on Muslims to use the special season to offer prayers for the country, stressed that peace was a panacea for sustainable development. In a goodwill message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful coexistence among different ethno-religious groups across the country. He said: “I extend warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“This period provides an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim (Alaihis Salam) to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another. “We must endeavour to sacrifice for others in our daily lives.

“In our pursuits, let us demonstrate the spirit of forgiveness, togetherness, tolerance and patriotism.” Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, says it has deployed over 3,000 personnel to protect lives and property during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. The Commandant, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, stated this in a statement by the spokesman of the Corps, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, yesterday in Kaduna. Dutsinma said: “Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations; the Corps deployed over 3,000 personnel for patrol, surveillance and general security in the state.” He, however, expressed concern over the wanton destruction of lives and property in some parts of the state and enjoined residents to eschew violence. The Commandant urged the residents to live in peace and harmony for sustainable development in the state.

