Sallah: Atiku, Saraki, Obi felicitate with Nigerian Muslims

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Dr. Bulola Saraki and a former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, have sent messages of goodwill to Nigerian Muslims as they join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festival. In separate messages, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

Atiku, in the message, which he personally signed, urged them to remain steadfast in the pursuit to attain piety, noting that “this year’s Eid-el-Fitr is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property and when a large number of our people are hard hit by the ravaging scourge of poverty.”

He regretted the “growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines,” among Nigerians, and reminded the Muslims that “from both the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW), no tribe or race is superior to another, except the one that seeks piety to the Almighty Allah. “We do not attain piety through hate or bloodletting. We attain piety through forbearance and by sharing love.

That is the message that we must give some reflection as we celebrate Eid today.” Saraki, in a message by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser and head of his media office, advised Nigerian Muslims to continue with their closeness to Almighty Allah and their prayers for His intervention in the affairs of the country, even after the obligatory fasting period. Saraki reminded them that Ramadan does not just symbolise having a positive attitude during the fasting period, but represents a total change towards becoming good citizens who comply with the law and demonstrate patriotism at all times.

“We should refrain from returning to our old habits and become responsible citizens who pray for the country at all times and play our roles in the quest to entrench the fear of God, discipline, unity, development, equity, justice and inclusiveness in the polity. “The current situation in our country requires a sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians. This is a period when we all need to pray to Allah to once again pull the country back from the precipice. “With the level of insecurity and economic crisis, which have combined to worsen the rate of poverty in Nigeria, all Nigerians must unite and demonstrate patriotism that will help our country overcome the present challenges,” Saraki demanded. Obi, in a message by his media director, Valentine Obienyem, called for a spirit of oneness and peaceful co- existence. The former PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election urged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and mounting insecurity in the country to adversely affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence. Obi said the people should use this year’s Eid- El Fitri festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development. According to him, the Ramadan period presents a great opportunity for Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love, while permanently putting behind them all divisive tendencies.

Like this: Like Loading...