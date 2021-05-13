News

Sallah: Atiku, Saraki, Obi felicitate with Nigerian Muslims

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Dr. Bulola Saraki and a former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, have sent messages of goodwill to Nigerian Muslims as they join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festival. In separate messages, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

Atiku, in the message, which he personally signed, urged them to remain steadfast in the pursuit to attain piety, noting that “this year’s Eid-el-Fitr is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property and when a large number of our people are hard hit by the ravaging scourge of poverty.”

He regretted the “growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines,” among Nigerians, and reminded the Muslims that “from both the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW), no tribe or race is superior to another, except the one that seeks piety to the Almighty Allah. “We do not attain piety through hate or bloodletting. We attain piety through forbearance and by sharing love.

That is the message that we must give some reflection as we celebrate Eid today.” Saraki, in a message by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser and head of his media office, advised Nigerian Muslims to continue with their closeness to Almighty Allah and their prayers for His intervention in the affairs of the country, even after the obligatory fasting period. Saraki reminded them that Ramadan does not just symbolise having a positive attitude during the fasting period, but represents a total change towards becoming good citizens who comply with the law and demonstrate patriotism at all times.

“We should refrain from returning to our old habits and become responsible citizens who pray for the country at all times and play our roles in the quest to entrench the fear of God, discipline, unity, development, equity, justice and inclusiveness in the polity. “The current situation in our country requires a sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians. This is a period when we all need to pray to Allah to once again pull the country back from the precipice. “With the level of insecurity and economic crisis, which have combined to worsen the rate of poverty in Nigeria, all Nigerians must unite and demonstrate patriotism that will help our country overcome the present challenges,” Saraki demanded. Obi, in a message by his media director, Valentine Obienyem, called for a spirit of oneness and peaceful co- existence. The former PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election urged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and mounting insecurity in the country to adversely affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence. Obi said the people should use this year’s Eid- El Fitri festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development. According to him, the Ramadan period presents a great opportunity for Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love, while permanently putting behind them all divisive tendencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Monguno and his gaffe on BBC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

These are indeed interesting times. It is obvious that some individuals are out on a self-serving mission not minding whose ox is gored. The recent statement credited to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service wherein he stated that the monies released for the purchase of arms by […]
News

Police kill six armed robbers in shoot out in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Police in Akwa Ibom has killed a six man armed robbery gang that specialized in car snatching and selling across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, who disclosed this while parading the dead robbers in Uyo yesterday said they met their death during a shoot […]
News

N1.4bn fraud: Court rules on Usoro’s no case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on June 10 rule on the no case motion filed by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN) against the N1.4 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge fixed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica