News

Sallah: Buhari appraises security, says war against terrorists masquerading as Muslims about to end

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari said he has appraised the security situation in the country and assured that the war against terrorists masquerading as Muslims was about to end.

In his best wishes to Muslims in the country and across the world as they celebrate Sallah, Buhari assured that there would no longer be a shortage of funds to provide security for the people.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Sunday, Buhari said: “After a period of fasting and reflection this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion.

“The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading.

“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the North East. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are together now embarking upon.

 “The administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the South South, with millions of illegally refined products being impounded and illegal refineries destroyed.

“While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.

‘‘In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.’’

The President also approved the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta, Imo State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

ikoyi collapsed building)
News

Ikoyi collapsed building: Death toll rises to 42, 15 survivors

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Nasarawa gov visit scene The death toll in the building that collapse in Ikoyi has risen to 42 with survivors rising to 15 following discovery of more dead bodies and and additional six survivors. This was even as the National Leader of thr All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nassarawa State Governor, Engr […]
News Top Stories

AfCFTA: Africa’s GDP to hit $3.4 trillion –ECA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has said that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would project the continent’s gross domestic product to $3.4 trillion. Director of the African Institute for Development and Economic Planning (IDEP), Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane, made the disclosure during a consultation meeting with African micro, small […]
News

OPINION: Enugu State Government in Naked Dance…..Okafor Chukwuma.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When few weeks ago, the Enugu state commissioner for land and Urban Development Dr. Victor Nnam resigned his appointment, stating that his conscience will no longer permit him to continue to serve the governor after the heads of departments under his then ministry were removed by the governor on punishment ground for simply doing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica