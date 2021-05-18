Sallah celebration amid insecurity

The Muslim community in Nigeria recently celebrated the Eid-el-Fitri festival but the security threats around the Federal Capital Territory made it a low key celebration. DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

Sallah, also known as Feast of Breaking the Fast or Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a major religious activity in Nigeria. In reccognition of this, the Federal Government declared last Wednesday and Thursday work free days to enable the Muslim faithful observe the festivities and spend quality time with their families.

It is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslim worldwide to mark the end of the month-long, dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. However, the Muslim faithful in Abuja and its environs celebrated this year’s Eid –el-Fitr amid the present state of insecurity in the country.

With the rumour of bandits trouping into the city, few days to the celebration, some families were very conscious of the security situation in the country. Most families decided to celebrate the Eid in a low key manner.

It was however gathered that in spite of the security situation, some other families went about celebrating in the normal way. Inside Abuja went to town and interviewed a number of residents of Abuja on the impact of the security threats and the celebration. An Islamic clergyman, Mallam Surajudeen acknowledged that most of this year’s Ramadan lectures dwelt on peace.

“We thank God for bringing us to the end of the Ramadan period. In most of the lectures we had during the Ramadan, it talks about living in peace with one another. Unfortunately, the Nigerian society is no longer what it used to be as we hear the case of kidnapping here and there, herders attack and even the terrorist having a good time in our dear nation.

“But in all, we still have to run to God to seek refuge. It is only God that can help us in this trying time. I know of some persons that did not come to the public field to observe this year’s

Eid for fear of terrorist attack, I am not saying it is bad to be security conscious but the best way safety is guaranteed is in God. “As for me and my household we came out in our number to present our intentions to God in prayers at Eid and we believe that the insecure situation we find ourselves in now will soon be a thing of the past by the mercies of God,” Surajudeen said.

A Fulani teenager, who simply identified herself as Rabi, dressed in regal blinking sallah clothes said this year’s Eid -el- Fitri calls for celebration. “I believe in giving thanks to God in every situation. Last year’s celebrations had some reservations due the Covid–19 lockdown.

“We prayed to God to intervene and wipe away the plague and God heard us and healed our land even though we have pockets of cases still been recorded by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). “In all, we reference the faithfulness of God while believing Him to bring total cleansing to our land.

The truth is that lately, Eid celebration has not been what it used to be, it has been from one case to the other, before now, what adds colour to the celebration is going from one park to the other and visiting family and friends or attending different parties with so much to eat.

“In the past one year, the celebration has been limited to one’s immediate family meaning that, from prayer ground, everyone goes back to their home for fear of one issue or the other. But then, this particular Eid calls for celebration because we were able to gather in a place to observe the prayer,” he said.

Jibrin Isah, a resident of Bwari, a suburb of FCT said the celebration was low key due to the unrest and security threats, few days to the Sallah. It was rumoured that a group of nomads, suspected to be Boko Haram elements trouped into Bwari with their camels, cattle and other livestock.

There were insinuations that the nomads might be conveying arms and ammunitions, concealed in their luggage. “With that fear in mind, we are very careful and have not been going out for fear of attack.

We believe that God answers prayers from anywhere in the world as such, we prayed in our homes. “None of my family members went out that day because we really cannot tell what will happen next.

There has been many cases of kidnapping and banditry attacks in our country and it appears that nowhere is safe especially in this Abuja,” Isah said. Rahamat Abdul said that inspire of the security situation, many families managed to celebrate the festival.

“Safety is the Lord’s. I hear of all these happenings in the country and Abuja in particular but I’m not moved by any these because I don’t believe that everyone can be attacked at once.

“Today’s Eid is celebrated like every other one in my family because what we normally do is visit restaurants, eat good meals then proceed to visit our extended family members within Abuja.

“The day two of Sallah is the day I take my children to recreation centres where we gather as family to have fun. The holiday period is an opportunity for us to bond and share good memories that cannot be traded for anything,” Abdul said.

Yekeem Alaye, another resident of Abuja, noted that in spite of the insecurity, the celebration went on well in his neighbourhood. “The celebration went well, despite the insecurity many still came out for Eid prayers.

As expected it afforded families and friends the opportunity to meet and felicitate together,” he said. Azizatu Sani, told Inside Abuja, that the Sallah celebration was peaceful. According to him, the Muslim faithful observed the Eid prayers as usual in a coordinated and peaceful manner.

“The city was busy with movement of people celebrating the festivities by visiting friends and family. As far as the news of bandit attacks is concerned, there was no sign of unrest or attack within the city.

However, there are pockets of reports by residents that the attacks by bandits are mostly at the satellite towns and villages” Sani explained. Khadijat Yusuf said this year’s Eid celebration was not business as usual but expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for her family to observe the Ramadan fasting to its logical conclusion. “Looking at the celebration of Sallah this year during the insecurity and amid the COVID-19 that is ravaging the world.

“In Abuja, it’s not business as usual because families have their restrictions during the celebration. Usually, you have families going to parks and gardens to celebrate with their loved ones but the reverse is the case as families prefer to stay safe.

“Looking at the case of insecurity, people are very conscious in the sense that we have had pockets of kidnapping issues in Abuja and its environs.

People are mindful of how they celebrate hence, they tend to stay back at home and rather host family members rather than going to public places and if you look at is also, prices of food stuff has skyrocketed. ”

As part of this, families preferred to celebrate in their small circle in order to spend less while staying safe. As it affects the insecurity, we prayed in our normal mosque instead of going to open field,” Yusuf said.

