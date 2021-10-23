News

Sallah celebration: Muslim communities receive COVID-19 vaccines in C’River

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Cross River State Government has urged Muslim communities in the State to take the COVID-19 vaccination without any fear. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu advised on Tuesday during her Sallah day visitation. She said vaccination would help to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the state and country.

“COVID-19 vaccine is designed to give protection to those who take it by making their bodies produce substances known as antibodies whose function is to fight disease.
She encouraged them to debunk report making rounds as vaccines are safe and free

Edu urged Muslims across the State and the rest of the citizenry to ensure good personal and environmental Hygiene to prevent Cholera and other diseases. She encouraged them to visit the hospitals for Antenatal care, childbirth, treatment of childhood illnesses as well as nutrition and immunization services, reaffirming the position of the State Government in her determination to defeat COVID-19 and other diseases in the State. She Charged them to embrace peace and live harmoniously with host communities.

Also, the Director-General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong at the Primary Health Center in the Nasarawa area of Calabar municipality called on those yet to be vaccinated to have a rethink and accept the vaccine for the benefit of their health and the general public .“We are concerned with the right of every Nigerian to live a healthy life free from any disease. Persons above 18 should take COVID-19 vaccines while children should take routine immunization against all vaccine-preventable diseases. She emphasized the need to utilize health centers for maternal and child health services, calling on women to take family planning that is targeted at reducing maternal mortality. The DG also educated the women on Diarrhea disease which she advised women to bring sick children to health facilities to receive ORS and zinc.

The Highlight of the event was the distribution of food items and other gift items as well as free Medical outreach where women and children can receive instant care and free medications or Vaccines if they haven’t been vaccinated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOV UDOM EMMANUEL SWEARS IN 31 LG CHAIRMEN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Tasks them to focus on service over partisanship …debunks speculation of seizing LG funds Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in newly elected Local Government Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom state with a task to focus on service to the people rather than engage in unproductive partisanship. He […]
News

Ortom inaugurates Tor Tiv palace in Gboko

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated the ultramodern Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, headquarters of the Tiv nation. Speaking at the occasion, the governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the 14 Tiv local government areas with the state government to the success of the gigantic project. He said the process to build a […]
News

Oil spill: How HOSTCOM’s brought relief to Ikarama community

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

It is no longer news that the issue of oil spillage in the oilrich Niger Delta region has been over flogged but even at that, there is still a need for it to be reported as no visible solution seems to be in sight after all the agitations. All over the Niger Delta region, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica