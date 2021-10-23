Sallah celebration: Muslim communities receive COVID-19 vaccines in C’River

The Cross River State Government has urged Muslim communities in the State to take the COVID-19 vaccination without any fear. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu advised on Tuesday during her Sallah day visitation. She said vaccination would help to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the state and country.

“COVID-19 vaccine is designed to give protection to those who take it by making their bodies produce substances known as antibodies whose function is to fight disease.

She encouraged them to debunk report making rounds as vaccines are safe and free

Edu urged Muslims across the State and the rest of the citizenry to ensure good personal and environmental Hygiene to prevent Cholera and other diseases. She encouraged them to visit the hospitals for Antenatal care, childbirth, treatment of childhood illnesses as well as nutrition and immunization services, reaffirming the position of the State Government in her determination to defeat COVID-19 and other diseases in the State. She Charged them to embrace peace and live harmoniously with host communities.

Also, the Director-General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong at the Primary Health Center in the Nasarawa area of Calabar municipality called on those yet to be vaccinated to have a rethink and accept the vaccine for the benefit of their health and the general public .“We are concerned with the right of every Nigerian to live a healthy life free from any disease. Persons above 18 should take COVID-19 vaccines while children should take routine immunization against all vaccine-preventable diseases. She emphasized the need to utilize health centers for maternal and child health services, calling on women to take family planning that is targeted at reducing maternal mortality. The DG also educated the women on Diarrhea disease which she advised women to bring sick children to health facilities to receive ORS and zinc.

The Highlight of the event was the distribution of food items and other gift items as well as free Medical outreach where women and children can receive instant care and free medications or Vaccines if they haven’t been vaccinated.

