Sallah: DSS foils planned attack on Northern State

he Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it foiled plans by suspected terrorists to attack an unnamed state in the Northern part of the country. This followed the secret agency’s announcement of the arrest of two enemies of the state in Kano, North West Nigeria yesterday. Spokesperson for the intelligence organisation, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the dis closure in a statement, called for vigilance. Specifically, the Service charged operators of fun-seeking centres, among others, to put security measures in place, to avert ugly occurrences.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has arrested two gunmen in Kano today, 20th April, 2023. “Items seized from the duo are: two (2) AK- 47 assault rifles; two (2) empty AK47 magazines; a red boxer motorcycle; a sack of yams n which the guns were concealed. “The suspects were on transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the states in Northern Nigeria. “This development underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts to the security agencies nearest to them.

“Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods. “They should scale up measures to ensure the safety of their facilities. However, the Service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid al-fitr celebrations,” Afunanya said. He pledged the readiness of the DSS to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders, to ensure adequate security during and after the events.