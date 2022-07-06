Sallah: FRSC deploys 36,000 marshals to patrol Bauchi farmers decry highways

Ahead of the Eid-el Kabir Festival, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 36,000 personnel to patrol major highways across the country. The deployment includes Regular and Special Marshals and members of Road Safety Clubs who would ensure that motorists observed speed limits and adhered strictly to road safety codes. The Public Education Officer of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem who disclosed this, said about 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and over 200 motor bikes would also be on the road during the special operation. Kazeem said the Corps was embarking on the special patrol operation to ensure motorists and other road users have a hitch free movement on the highways, have a happy celebration, in spite of the security challenges plaguing the country. According to him, the special operations were geared towards reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities and road traffic injuries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...