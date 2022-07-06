Sallah: FRSC deploys 36,000 marshals to patrol Bauchi farmers decry highways

Ahead of the Eid-el Kabir Festival, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 36,000 personnel to patrol major highways across the country. The deployment includes Regular and Special Marshals and members of Road Safety Clubs who would ensure that motorists observed speed limits and adhered strictly to road safety codes. The Public Education Officer of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem who disclosed this, said about 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and over 200 motor bikes would also be on the road during the special operation. Kazeem said the Corps was embarking on the special patrol operation to ensure motorists and other road users have a hitch free movement on the highways, have a happy celebration, in spite of the security challenges plaguing the country. According to him, the special operations were geared towards reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities and road traffic injuries.
Lawan tasks FG to tackle insecurity as Nigeria’s biggest challenge
…seeks quick implementation of PIA President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, observed that the problem of insecurity was the biggest challenge that must be prioritized and tackled by the Federal Government via constant engagement between the Executive and the Legislative arms. Lawan, who stated this in his address of welcome as the Senate resumed […]
20 million Nigerians live with viral Hepatitis –CFID
The Centre For Initiative and Development (CFID) based in Jalingo has said that 20 million Nigerians are living with viral hepatitis. Mr. Danjuma Adda, Chief Executive Officer of the organization, made the revelation on Friday at a one day planning meeting for the 2021 World Hepatitis Day (WHD) in Jalingo. Adda said that 1.3 million […]
Mali to swear in civilian interim leader after coup
Mali’s new president is to be sworn into office, five weeks after the overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Former Defence Minister Bah Ndaw, 70, was picked by the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to head a transitional government until elections, which are expected in 18 months, reports the BBC. Col Goita will be his […]
