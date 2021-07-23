Sallah: Ganduje frees 136 inmates from Kano Correctional Centres

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has released 136 inmates from Kano Correctional Centres in the spirit of Eid-el Kabir celebration. He also gave them N5,000 each as transport fares back to their homes. Ganduje urged the former convicts to be of sound character when they were finally integrated into society.

He said: “In your position as Nigerians who deserve to be taken care of, we are here today, Sallah day, to celebrate with you this great Sallah period, by way of releasing some of you who are pardoned.” The governor spoke when he visited Gorondutse Medium Correctional Centre as part of his Sallah visits on Tuesday.

He said: “We are here to also see how you are feeling and to share our joyous moment with you. We want those of you who repented to promise not to go back to their previous nefarious acts. “Some of you are released because of ill-health, some stayed longer than necessary and some were incarcerated because they were not able to pay charges placed on them.” Ganduje also said the amnesty was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to decongest correctional centres across the country.

