Sallah: Generator fumes kill 7 in hair dressing saloon

Generator fumes have claimed the lives of seven women who were in a hair dressing saloon in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, two married women and five single ladies had gone to the saloon in the evening to have their hair done in preparatory for the Sallah celebration on Friday. A source close to the community told our Correspondent that the victims may have died from generator fumes while in the shop.

The source who did not want his name mentioned, said: “There was heavy downpour that evening, and they were eager to get their hair done for the Sallah. And so, the hair dresser decided to move the generator into the saloon and out of the rain, closed the door and continued with her work. “I am very sure that it was in that process that five of the victims suffocated after inhaling fumes from the generator.

The two others struggled with death until the next day when we discovered them,” he explained.

Findings have it that all attempt by the people to rush the two surviving victims to a nearby hospital at Tungan Magajia was delayed following resistance by a top politician in the area who insisted that the chairman of the council, Mallam Bello Bako must visit the scene before the bodies of the dead could be evacuated and the two unconscious victims taken to the hospital.

It was further gathered that after serious protest from the people for the two victims to be taken to the hospital, and the intervention by Sarkin Rijau, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Gidiya, they were eventually rushed to the hospital but died 10 minutes later.

The bodies of the deceased were said to have been released to their relations, and have since been buried according to Islamic rites. Our source said the development threw the community into mourning on Sallah day with people gathered in groups discussing the mysterious death of the women.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abioun disclosed that investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death. And in another development, two policemen lost their lives in Minna, the state capital, on Thursday night.

Although, the exact cause of their death remains unknown as the Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, it was gathered that the policemen died while on night patrol.

It was learnt that the unfortunate incident happened when their vehicle ran into a stationed truck while they were allegedly chasing a commercial motorcycle operator who flouted the ban on the movement of motorcycles from 10:00pm to 6:00am

