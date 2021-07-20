News

Sallah: Glo rejoices with Muslims

As the Nigerian Muslim faithful join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, digital solutions provider, Globacom, has congratulated them on yet another celebration in the worship of the Almighty Allah.

 

In a goodwill message sent to Nigerian Muslims on Monday, Globacom urged Muslims to use the occasion of the festival to pray for peace, unity and development of the nation and imbibe fully the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

 

Globacom said, “We rejoice with Nigerian Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the 2021 Eid-el- Kabir festival.

 

“We urge them to use the occasion to continue to promote peaceful co-existence and live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quoran.”

The company also urged them to exhibit the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authorities as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God, a supreme act of faith which Eid-El-Kabir glorifies.

