News

Sallah: Goje’s wife doles out cash, wrappers to women groups in Gombe

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

……urges them to unite for better future

Hajiya Aminatu Dahiru Binani, wife of the former Governor of Gombe state and Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has admonished on the need for unity.

Binani gave the advice while receiving thousands of women groups who paid her Sallah homage at her family residence in Gombe.

The groups led by the Gombe central zonal women leader of the APC, Mrs. Rose Danjuma, women leaders of Akko and Yamaltu Deba local government areas, Hajiya Nayi Pandaya and Hajiya Hafsat Deba, respectively, said the visit was to familiarise with Hajiya Binani, as their political mother being the wife of their leader coupled with the fact that this is her first time of blending with the women folks from the Goje’s extended political family.

In their separate remarks, the leaders expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded them and reiterated their loyalty to her as their political mother and leader.

Responding, Hajiya Binani thanked the women for their unflinching support and loyalty to her husband. She assured them of her continued support for the betterment of women and all mothers in the state as is the tradition in Goje’s family.

“I’m honoured and humbled by the show of love as this is my first time having this kind of interface with great women since I become part of this great family.

“I assure you that like my husband, my doors are always open and we shall partner in making progress in alleviating the sufferings of the vulnerable women in the society”, she said.

The groups could not hide their happiness as thousands of them got home with various gifts including wrappers and money.

Some dignitaries at the event were Commissioner for Environment, Hajiya Hussaina Goje; State’s APC women leader, Hajiya Lumbi; and Special Adviser to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Investment, Hajiya Dijatu Bappah, among others.

Hajiya Binani who hails from Adamawa state got married to the Gombe political leader, Sen. Goje, after the demise of his late wife and ever since, this is her maiden meeting with the women politicians of the state in her effort to further blend and associate with them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N1.3bn debt: AMCON takes over Unicorn Place & Leisure Services assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the order of Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday said it had taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over an indebtedness of over N1.3 billion. In a statement made available to journalists, […]
News

SEC tasks senior bankers on younger generation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Senior bankers in the nation’s banking sector have been urged to mentor the younger generation so as to ensure sustainability, safety and soundness in the banking and finance industry.   Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, gave the advice at the relaunch of the CIBN Mentoring Scheme, with the theme, […]
News Top Stories

Kaigama blasts Nigerians over lies, use of abusive language

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Ogungbowa and Regina Otokpa LAGOS & Abuja

Catholic Arch Bishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has lambasted Nigerians over their excessive use of abusive languages, disrespect for one another, and for lying too much.   Kaigama in his Homily delivered at Parish of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday in Abuja, called on the Holy Spirit to help Nigerians achieve sincere […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica