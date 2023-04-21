Sallah: IGP orders tight security nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured of maximum security during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations across the nation. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police chief has since directed Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders as well as their supervising AssistantInspectors-General (AIGs) of Police, to ensure the protection of lives and property accordingly. “The Inspector-General of Police, IGPUsmanBaba, congratulates the entire Muslim ummah in the country on the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, which is a culmination of the Ramadan period. He has also assured of continued efforts aimed at decimating crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the country. “The IGP equally charged Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”
