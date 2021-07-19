Metro & Crime

Sallah: Low patronage may push us into debt –Ram sellers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Ram sellers at Kara Market on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Isheri area of Ogun State yesterday complained of low patronage from buyers less than 48 hours before Eid-el Kabir.

 

The traders told the New Telegraph that they were only hoping in God to sell their animals and be able to repay the loans they took from banks.

 

According to one of the sellers, people only come to ask for the price and promise to return, but they won’t come back because of the high prices of rams.

 

A seller, Abdulahi Gafar, said last year he brought 10 trailers of rams and goats, but this year he brought only seven trailers yet there was no patronage, a few hours to the Eid-el Kabir. Gafar said he did not know the direction the country was heading.

 

He said: “People coming to price the rams are complaining of lack of money. But the few who buy claim they are buying the rams for their parents. “I took a loan from the bank to do the business.

 

But now there is no patronage. I am only hoping in God to save me from disgrace so that I can repay the money. I brought trailers of goats, rams and cows believing things will change compared to 2020. ”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hushpuppi faces 20-year sentence in US prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States Department for Justice has said Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi, is facing a 20-year maximum sentence in prison. Hushpuppi and his friend Olakekan Jacob known as Woodberry were extradited to the United States after they were apprehended by the Dubai Police. He is facing criminal charges for conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos moves to tackle pollution, improper waste disposal, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Launches ‘Environmental Bees Clubs’ in schools Muritala Ayinla Disturbed by the growing environmental degradation and indiscriminate waste disposal in the state, the Lagos State government Wednesday announced the commencement of an aggressive plan to tackle pollution, indiscriminate dumping and other  environmental challenges in the state. Hence, the state government said it has harmonised all […]
Metro & Crime

Boat accidents: Sack LASWA GM, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for recent boat accidents on the state waterways.   The party, in a statement issued yesterday by its state spokesman, Taofik Gani, also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica