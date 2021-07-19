Sallah: Low patronage may push us into debt –Ram sellers

Ram sellers at Kara Market on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Isheri area of Ogun State yesterday complained of low patronage from buyers less than 48 hours before Eid-el Kabir.

The traders told the New Telegraph that they were only hoping in God to sell their animals and be able to repay the loans they took from banks.

According to one of the sellers, people only come to ask for the price and promise to return, but they won’t come back because of the high prices of rams.

A seller, Abdulahi Gafar, said last year he brought 10 trailers of rams and goats, but this year he brought only seven trailers yet there was no patronage, a few hours to the Eid-el Kabir. Gafar said he did not know the direction the country was heading.

He said: “People coming to price the rams are complaining of lack of money. But the few who buy claim they are buying the rams for their parents. “I took a loan from the bank to do the business.

But now there is no patronage. I am only hoping in God to save me from disgrace so that I can repay the money. I brought trailers of goats, rams and cows believing things will change compared to 2020. ”

