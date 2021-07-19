Sallah: Masses going through excruciating experience – Labour

Organised labour, under the aegis of Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on leaders in the country to be selfless and lead by example.

In a Sallah message to Muslim faithful, the Congress in a statement signed by the President, Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye and Secretary General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His mercy upon individuals and even as a nation.

The statement said in part: “We would like to also use this opportunity to call on the leadership of the country to bear it in mind that the country is in a dire strait and we can only overcome if they (leaders) lead a selfless and exemplary life.

“The harsh economy is taking a toll on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us overcome our challenges but we must not forget that certainly we do have a role to play.

“The impoverished masses of the country are going through an excruciating experience presently and it behoves the wealthy and the privileged Nigerians to empathise with the needy.

“Painfully and regrettably the order of the day has been a flagrant transfer of our commonwealth and loans to foreign banks rather than making it useful for the nation where it is really needed. This is the time for the leadership at all levels to have a rethink and redraw a workable roadmap capable of transforming the economy of the country.”

