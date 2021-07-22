Sallah: Oniru greets Muslims

Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal, has felicitated with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir, urging Nigerians, most especially the Muslims, to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity and peace of the nation. The revered monarch, who also rejoices with all the people of Iru Kingdom, said that Eid-el-Kabir comes with great lessons, adding that the occasion is also a reminder of sacrifice everyone is expected to make. According to the monarch, the sacrifice is not only for spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and development of society. Oba Lawal said: “As we celebrate this year Eid-Kabir, I join Muslim faithful across the country to share in the felicity of this Ileya Festival. The Eid-el-Adha comes with significant lessons for mankind. “It is a symbolic Islamic festival that is a constant reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have long-lasting faith and perseverance in trying periods; diligence in prayers and tenacity in our belief.
