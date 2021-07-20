Sallah: Plateau Reps member, Gagdi, doles out N30m to constituents 

Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has expended over N30 million on purchasing Sallah gifts and cash donations to members of his constituency.

Hon. Gagdi, who presented the donations to religious leaders, traditional rulers, political stalwarts, indigents persons, the physically challenged, elders, youths and women in Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam federal Constituency, said he finds satisfaction in sharing the proceeds of his personal investment with his people.

He explained that he expended N17,824,000 on buying of rams and cash donations while a truck load of rice was purchased at N13, 400,000 which was shared to people irrespective of political and ethnic affiliation.

“What I have given out today amounts to about N30 million. I expended N17,824, 000 in buying of rams as well as cash donations to different groups. Some of these groups said they preferred cash, instead of buying ram of N70,000, for them, they preferred the money to buy a smaller ram of N30,000 and use the balance to buy foodstuff for their families.

“I purchased a truck load of rice which cost N13, 400,000 which is being shared to people cutting across religious leaders, traditional rulers, political leaders, elders, youths, women and the physically challenged in Pankshin, Kanke Kanam. If you put together this commitment, is over N30 million,” he said.

Gagdi described the donation to the needy in his constituency as an act of worship to God, since there is no religion that kicked against providing for the needy and those who queued behind him to be elected into leadership position.

Gagdi admonished his constituents to celebrate the Sallah in love, peace and unity with one another to strengthen the existing peace in the state and the country at large.

Like this: Like Loading...