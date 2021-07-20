Sallah: Police deploy Anti-Robbery Squad, surveillance riders

NSCDC mans Lagos with 1,172 personnel

Lagos State Police Command has deployed Anti-Traffic Robbery Squad and surveillance motorcyclist riders to major parts of the state to monitor traffic and keep hoodlums at bay during Eid-el Kabir celebration.

Also, the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,172 officers and men to protect government infrastructure as well as residents’ lives and property during and after Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, also ordered the tactical commanders and the Special Squad to raid black spots in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that in preparation for a hitch-free Eid-el Kabir celebration, the command had re-strategized and deployed adequate human and material resources with a view to fortifying security across the state before, during and after the festive period.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Odumosu, had on Monday, assured residents of the state of a hitch-free celebration, during a security meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Heads of Departments and Special Squads at the Police Officers’ Wives’ Association (POWA) Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja.

He said: “As contained in an Operation Order prepared for the Eid-el Kabir celebration, the command has put measures in place to manage possible heavy traffic in and out of Lagos State due to increased movement of people for Sallah celebration and the ongoing massive road rehabilitations in the state.

“The command has also taken into consideration the likelihood of hoodlums who might want to leverage on the heavy traffic in the state and attack motorists in traffic.

The commissioner of police has thereby ordered that a large number of surveillance motorcycles, Anti-Traffic Robbery teams and intelligence apparatuses should be deployed to strategic places, especially areas that are vulnerable to attacks, to monitor the traffic and keep hoodlums at bay.”

Meanwhile, the state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abolarin Oluwaseun, said in a statement yesterday that the state Commandant, Mr. Eweka Douglas, ordered the deployment of the 1,172 officers and men.

Like this: Like Loading...