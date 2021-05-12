Sallah: Pray for survival of Nigeria’s democracy, Secondus tells Muslims

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for the survival of the nation’s democracy. Secondus, in a message to mark this year’s Eid el Fitri celebration, said Nigerians should reflect on the situations in the country and pray specially for sincere and genuine leadership to save the country.

The message by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi,said the country is in serious trouble because of the glaring absence of leadership at a time it is most needed. He stated that the nation’s democracy and, indeed the country, more than ever before since 1999 is under heavy stress that needs all hands to be on deck for its survival. According to him, six years after the nation’s democracy was handed over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), indicators are apparent that it is under such pressure that it needs prayers and commitment from Nigerians to survive.

Secondus noted that the end of the holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, and advised that actions of leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith. “Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it to influence their conduct in and out of office.

“The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnity of the period to influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another,” he said. He appealed to Nigerians of all faiths to continue to maintain harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which the nation cannot achieve good governance.

