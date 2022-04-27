Sallah: Terrorists plan to bomb vulnerable places –DSS

…enjoins managers of worship centres, parks, others to emplace security measures

Ahead of the long May Day and Sallah holidays, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plans by suspected terrorist elements “to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED (improvised explosives devices) attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country. Spokesperson for the secret service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure in a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

To this end, the Service has advised owners and patrons of parks, recreation centres, worship places, public/critical assets, to employ adequate security measures, with a view to nipping the wicked plots in the bud. The warning is coming few weeks after the Federal Government raised the alarm of unholy alliance between terrorists of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province, and bandits holding the North West by the jugular, literally speaking.

“Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations,” Afunanya said. According to him: “The objective is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. “While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized. “Residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.” Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has wished all and sundry a hitch-free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...