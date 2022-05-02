Sallah: War against terrorists posing as Muslims about to end –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said he has appraised the security situation in the country and assured that the war against terrorists masquerading as Muslims was about to end.

In his best wishes to Muslims in the country and across the world as they celebrate Sallah today, Buhari assured that there would no longer be a shortage of funds to provide security for the people. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, Buhari said: “After a period of fasting and reflection this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope.

The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion. “The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading.

“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes.

The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the North East. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are together now embarking upon.

“The administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the South South, with millions of illegally refined products being impounded and illegal refineries destroyed. “While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.

‘‘In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.’’

The President also approved the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta, Imo State.

